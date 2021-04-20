Where are you going?
Mercado Municipal de Villa Nueva

Guatemala
A busy market day in Antigua, Guatemala Guatemala City Guatemala
A busy market day in Antigua, Guatemala Guatemala City Guatemala

Sun - Sat 5:30am - 7:30pm

Like arepas in South America and gorditas in Mexico, pupusas are made of corn dough. In Central America, the dry corn for pupusa dough is soaked in an alkaline solution to remove the tough outer skin and preserve the nutrients in the kernels. In the US, we call this resultant corn process "hominy." Pupusas don't have to have a filling but almost everything's better with cheese!
By Kaitlyn Barrett , AFAR Local Expert

Mark Patterson
almost 7 years ago

A busy market day in Antigua, Guatemala

This particular street becomes a pedestrian mall on market day - and everyone comes out to shop!

