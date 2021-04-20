Mercado De Artesanías La Ciudadela

Mercado de la Ciudadela
A bit of a hike from the downtown most visitors tread, still, when it’s time to load up on souvenirs, the Mercado de Artesanías de la Ciudadela has something for everyone on your list, from cutesy magnets and blown-glass swizzle sticks for the girls at the office to all manner of soccer- and lucha libre-themed sportswear; gorgeous talavera pottery and polychrome woodworking plus a head-spinning silver offering, in everything from affordable earrings to princely tea sets and jewelry that’s all but Oscars-ready. A fascinating warren of stalls with items from every region in Mexico
, have fun getting lost; better-than-expected snacks and ice-cold brews are available at on-site restaurants.