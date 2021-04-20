Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Mercado De Artesanías La Ciudadela

S/N, Balderas, Colonia Centro, Centro, 06040 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
+52 55 5510 1828
Mercado de la Ciudadela Mexico City Mexico

More info

Sun 10am - 6pm
Mon - Sat 10am - 7pm

Mercado de la Ciudadela

A bit of a hike from the downtown most visitors tread, still, when it’s time to load up on souvenirs, the Mercado de Artesanías de la Ciudadela has something for everyone on your list, from cutesy magnets and blown-glass swizzle sticks for the girls at the office to all manner of soccer- and lucha libre-themed sportswear; gorgeous talavera pottery and polychrome woodworking plus a head-spinning silver offering, in everything from affordable earrings to princely tea sets and jewelry that’s all but Oscars-ready. A fascinating warren of stalls with items from every region in Mexico, have fun getting lost; better-than-expected snacks and ice-cold brews are available at on-site restaurants.
By Michael Parker Stainback , AFAR Local Expert
Original casa de las olas.jpg?1479409414?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points