Mercado Central Paraíso

Mercado Central, Provincia de Cartago, Paraíso, Costa Rica
+506 2547 6104
Shopping with the Locals Paraíso Costa Rica

Shopping with the Locals

The block-long Mercado Central has been serving tens of thousands of people every day. The stalls offer spices, fresh produce and meats, candies, and colorful handcrafted items like jewelry and purses. For lunch, you can seat at a barstool at a "soda" to eat authentic dishes at cheap prices. The "olla de carne", served with white rice, is a soup that contains chunks of beef, pumpkin, onions, celery, and more. You can choose from drinks such as fresh juices, horchata (a rice-based dairy drink), and "lianza" (a drink made out of linseed).
By Dwiveck Custodio , AFAR Local Expert

