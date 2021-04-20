Mercado Central Paraíso Mercado Central, Provincia de Cartago, Paraíso, Costa Rica

Shopping with the Locals The block-long Mercado Central has been serving tens of thousands of people every day. The stalls offer spices, fresh produce and meats, candies, and colorful handcrafted items like jewelry and purses. For lunch, you can seat at a barstool at a "soda" to eat authentic dishes at cheap prices. The "olla de carne", served with white rice, is a soup that contains chunks of beef, pumpkin, onions, celery, and more. You can choose from drinks such as fresh juices, horchata (a rice-based dairy drink), and "lianza" (a drink made out of linseed).