Mercado Benito Juarez
5 Flores Magón
+52 951 516 2352
Photo by Suzanne Barbezat
Sun - Sat 7am - 9pm
Convenient City MarketWalking through Oaxaca's markets, it's hard not to be a little overwhelmed by the abundance and diversity of items on display. Piles of fresh produce, quantities of beautiful handcrafted objects, baskets of spicy chapulines (grasshoppers), stacks of dried chiles, and mounds of mole paste. There's also the food to consume on the spot: women calling out to you to purchase their empanadas, tamales, or tortillas. Then the juice and fruit stands running a steady business throughout the day dispensing freshly prepared juices of all colors, and plates of beautiful cut fruit.
Just one block south of Oaxaca city's main plaza, the Benito Juarez market takes up a full city block. The next block south is occupied by the Mercado 20 de noviembre. This market has fruit and vegetable stands as well as sections for handicrafts, leather goods, fresh flowers, and a few food stalls. The 20 de noviembre market has mostly bread and chocolate vendors, and food stands.