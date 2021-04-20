Menterschwaige Beer Garden
Menterschwaigstrasse, 81545 Munich, Germany
One of Munich's Most Beautiful Beer GardensSituated on the banks of the Isar River, with chestnut trees, Menterschwaige is known as one of Munich's most beautiful beer gardens. It's also on the Isar bicycle path, so if you're feeling energetic you can cycle there.
Menterschwaige's beauty did not go unnoticed by Bavarian Royalty, King Ludwig used to go there with his mistress Lola Montez!
In winter months, curling may also be available in the beer garden!