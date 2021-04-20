Where are you going?
Menterschwaige Beer Garden

Menterschwaigstrasse, 81545 Munich, Germany
One of Munich's Most Beautiful Beer Gardens Munich Germany

Situated on the banks of the Isar River, with chestnut trees, Menterschwaige is known as one of Munich's most beautiful beer gardens. It's also on the Isar bicycle path, so if you're feeling energetic you can cycle there.

Menterschwaige's beauty did not go unnoticed by Bavarian Royalty, King Ludwig used to go there with his mistress Lola Montez!

In winter months, curling may also be available in the beer garden!
By Laurel Robbins , AFAR Local Expert

