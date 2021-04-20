MenTa
Av. José Cedeño, Arecibo, 00612, Puerto Rico
+1 787-333-1130
Foodie Paradise in Puerto RicoFrom the best hidden restaurant on the north coast of Puerto Rico, this dish is duck spring rolls on a seaweed salad. It's a touch of French with a Puerto Rican flare.
Chef Cedric Taquin does it all. He fishes for his own catch of the day, he mingles with patrons to welcome you right in, and he serves his guests, too. You'll feel perfectly at home with MenTa Cuisine. I loved every dish that Chef Cedric brought me!
Located in Arecibo, MenTa is the perfect stop for travelers headed west from the busy city of San Juan. Ask Cedric for his lionfish dish of the day, and be sure you tell him that Chelsea sent you!
Unique Twist on Lionfish
I love every dish from Chef Cedric at MenTa Cuisine. He creates some unique culinary delights that rival chefs and restaurants in major gastronomic cities.
He supports the removal of the invasive lionfish by cooking them in his restaurant to give locals the chance to try it.
This is lionfish wrapped in bacon with mashed root and a guava passionfruit sauce. Delicioso!
