Unique Twist on Lionfish

I love every dish from Chef Cedric at MenTa Cuisine. He creates some unique culinary delights that rival chefs and restaurants in major gastronomic cities.



He supports the removal of the invasive lionfish by cooking them in his restaurant to give locals the chance to try it.



This is lionfish wrapped in bacon with mashed root and a guava passionfruit sauce. Delicioso!