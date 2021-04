Foodie Paradise in Puerto Rico

From the best hidden restaurant on the north coast of Puerto Rico , this dish is duck spring rolls on a seaweed salad. It's a touch of French with a Puerto Rican flare.Chef Cedric Taquin does it all. He fishes for his own catch of the day, he mingles with patrons to welcome you right in, and he serves his guests, too. You'll feel perfectly at home with MenTa Cuisine. I loved every dish that Chef Cedric brought me!Located in Arecibo, MenTa is the perfect stop for travelers headed west from the busy city of San Juan. Ask Cedric for his lionfish dish of the day, and be sure you tell him that Chelsea sent you!