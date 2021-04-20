Menghini Winery
1150 Julian Orchards Dr, Julian, CA 92036, USA
| +1 760-765-2072
More info
Sat, Sun 10am - 5pm
Mon - Fri 11am - 4pm
Great boutique winery in Julian, CATo be honest, my husband and I aren't particularly fond of wine made from Southern CA grapes. The wines from grapes grown in San Diego County typically taste harsh and raw to our palates. So after a half-dozen visits to various wineries, we almost gave up on finding a good wine from Southern CA.
Imagine our surprise when we learned that the one winery we do like in Julian grows five acres of their grapes on site and gets the rest from around San Diego County! Now, every time we come to Julian, we have to swing by here to share a tasting and pick up a couple of bottles.
Menghini Winery is a cute boutique winery found next to an apple orchard just outside of Julian. There is an annual apple festival and grape stomp festival held on the grounds at this winery, as well as other kinds of smaller festivals throughout the year.
And now, after learning that good wines can be made here, I'm off to try some new wineries!