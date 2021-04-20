Memories of India
3895 Lake Emma Rd # 101, Lake Mary, FL 32746, USA
| +1 407-804-0920
Sun 11am - 2:30pm, 5:30pm - 9pm
Mon - Fri 11:30am - 2:30pm
Mon - Sat 5:30pm - 10pm
Sat 11:30am - 2pm
Memories of IndiaTake your taste buds to spice-infused Memories of India. Don't let the location in the corner plaza fool you. It's one of the best places for Indian food in Central Florida.
The chicken tikka masala and garlic nan bread are my go-to comfort foods. For a group, I recommend ordering and sharing family-style a couple appetizers and entrees, such as samosas, nan bread, a vegetarian lentil dish, and charcoal-grilled lamb chops.