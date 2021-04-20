Where are you going?
Memories of India

3895 Lake Emma Rd # 101, Lake Mary, FL 32746, USA
Website
| +1 407-804-0920
More info

Sun 11am - 2:30pm, 5:30pm - 9pm
Mon - Fri 11:30am - 2:30pm
Mon - Sat 5:30pm - 10pm
Sat 11:30am - 2pm

Take your taste buds to spice-infused Memories of India. Don't let the location in the corner plaza fool you. It's one of the best places for Indian food in Central Florida.

The chicken tikka masala and garlic nan bread are my go-to comfort foods. For a group, I recommend ordering and sharing family-style a couple appetizers and entrees, such as samosas, nan bread, a vegetarian lentil dish, and charcoal-grilled lamb chops.
By Jack Barr , AFAR Local Expert

