Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Memorial Union

level 1 and lower level, 800 Langdon St, Madison, WI 53706, United States
Website
| +1 608-265-3000
Lakeside Beer at University of Wisconsin's Student Union Madison Wisconsin United States

Lakeside Beer at University of Wisconsin's Student Union

If you happen to find yourself in the Midwestern capital of Madison, Wisconsin and it's summertime, join the throngs of locals and students at "The Terrace" on Lake Mendota. The Terrace features iconic metal chairs in orange, yellow, and green and large round tables. Micro-brew Beer is sold at the Rathskeller by the cup or pitcher. These three things combined mean a memorable summer afternoon where the lake and the laughter are the entertainment. Make sure you go with an alum or current student, it's members only at this student union.
By Kristin Zibell , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points