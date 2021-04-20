Memorial Union level 1 and lower level, 800 Langdon St, Madison, WI 53706, United States

Lakeside Beer at University of Wisconsin's Student Union If you happen to find yourself in the Midwestern capital of Madison, Wisconsin and it's summertime, join the throngs of locals and students at "The Terrace" on Lake Mendota. The Terrace features iconic metal chairs in orange, yellow, and green and large round tables. Micro-brew Beer is sold at the Rathskeller by the cup or pitcher. These three things combined mean a memorable summer afternoon where the lake and the laughter are the entertainment. Make sure you go with an alum or current student, it's members only at this student union.