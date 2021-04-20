Where are you going?
Memmo Príncipe Real

Rua Dom Pedro V, 56 J, 1250-094 Lisboa, Portugal
Website
| +351 21 901 6800
Memmo Príncipe Real

Accessed through a tiny passage in the Príncipe Real, an upscale residential neighborhood filled with centuries-old mansions and tranquil gardens, this 41-room property feels akin to a secret hideaway. Embodying modern Lisbon, rooms have floor-to-ceiling windows and contemporary decor like sleek metal consoles and soft faux-fur throws in neutral white, gray, and beige tones, and blond slatted-wood partitions separate sleeping areas from bathrooms stocked with Hermès toiletries. Other posh amenities include cocktail stations and, in some rooms, private balconies with outdoor fireplaces. But the hotel’s most magnificent luxury of all may be its terrace, which is dominated by a narrow outdoor pool that’s heated all year long, fabulously lit up at night, and perched on a hillside for sublime city views.
By Ratha Tep , AFAR Local Expert

