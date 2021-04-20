Where are you going?
Memmo Alfama

Tv. Merceeiras 27, 1100-348 Lisboa, Portugal
Website
| +351 21 049 5660
The first property in Lisbon’s Memmo chain of boutique hotels, Memmo Alfama set the tone when it opened in 2013, with 42 rooms outfitted in crisp, clean-lined furnishings and a neutral color scheme of warm whites and beiges. Like its sister property Memmo Príncipe Real, the terrace offers an eye-catcher of a pool—this one lined in red tiles inspired by the rooftops it overlooks—with sweeping views of the River Tagus. While there’s no real restaurant per se, breakfast is served on a communal table in the light-filled, ground floor “Living Room,” while an array of tapas (ham croquettes, sauteed shrimp) and heftier sandwiches (salmon burger with fennel, fillet steak in pão do caco bread) can be had at the outdoor wine bar. Just be sure you’ve got a babysitter on speed dial: the adults-only property is reserved for guests over the age of 16.
By Ratha Tep , AFAR Local Expert

