Melt Bar and Grilled, Cleveland Heights, Ohio, USA.Melt Bar & Grilled is the sort of place you go when you want to spoil, stuff, and gorge yourself. Case in point - the monstrous behemoth you see before you.
I'm not going to lie to you; this monstrosity was every bit as delicious as it looks. This is the Big Popper; essentially, a grilled cheese sandwich that has been turned into a massive jalapeño popper. Melt serves grilled cheese sandwiches every way you can imagine - and some you would never see even in your nightmares.
I had just returned from a two-year stint living in working in East Asia when we visited Melt. Needless to say, it helped us adjust to American eating habits rather quickly (kidding!). Melt also features a spectacular craft beer list, with suds from some of the regions top breweries. A feisty IPA and a grilled cheese popper? I'm in heaven.
Check this place out - and do yourself a service and spend a few days in Cleveland the next time you're on the east coast. You'll be glad you did.