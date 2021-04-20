Where are you going?
Melt Bar & Grilled

13463 Cedar Rd, Cleveland Heights, OH 44118, USA
Website
| +1 216-965-0988
Melt Bar and Grilled, Cleveland Heights, Ohio, USA. Cleveland Heights Ohio United States

More info

Sun 11am - 8pm
Mon - Fri 3pm - 9pm
Sat 11am - 9pm

Melt Bar and Grilled, Cleveland Heights, Ohio, USA.

Melt Bar & Grilled is the sort of place you go when you want to spoil, stuff, and gorge yourself. Case in point - the monstrous behemoth you see before you.

I'm not going to lie to you; this monstrosity was every bit as delicious as it looks. This is the Big Popper; essentially, a grilled cheese sandwich that has been turned into a massive jalapeño popper. Melt serves grilled cheese sandwiches every way you can imagine - and some you would never see even in your nightmares.

I had just returned from a two-year stint living in working in East Asia when we visited Melt. Needless to say, it helped us adjust to American eating habits rather quickly (kidding!). Melt also features a spectacular craft beer list, with suds from some of the regions top breweries. A feisty IPA and a grilled cheese popper? I'm in heaven.

Check this place out - and do yourself a service and spend a few days in Cleveland the next time you're on the east coast. You'll be glad you did.
By Flash Parker , AFAR Ambassador

