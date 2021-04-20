Melrose Arch Hotel lounge 78 Tyrwhitt Ave, Melrose, Johannesburg, 2000, South Africa

October 7, evening: AFAR Welcome Lounge, sponsored by Emirates You've arrived in Joburg! After our long journeys, we’ll meet up in the cozy hotel lounge of the Melrose Arch Hotel, Joburg’s hip and swanky hotel and our 'home base'. Hear more about the events planned for the days ahead while you relax with fellow travelers and join the AFAR Experiences team for a leisurely evening of food, wine and conversation.



And to kick start our South African experience, we’ll be treated to an interactive wine tasting, courtesy of Wines of South Africa, with winemakers from the Cape area who will be on hand to pour and discuss their latest releases.





