Via Corsica, 4, 16128 Genova GE, Italy
| +39 010 531 5111
Moden luxury close to old city Genova Italy
One of the very few five star hotels in Genoa, the Melia Genova is a lovely modern option close to all the highlights of the city (the ancient area, shopping, access to the port, etc).

With 99 rooms, the Melia is quite large for Genovese hotels, and offers an indoor pool, a gym, and a large buffet breakfast. Feeling like a splurge? The Presidential Suite on the top floor has a private terrace with a jacuzzi - and offers a stunning rooftop view of sunset over the city and the sea.
By Collier Lumpkin , AFAR Local Expert

