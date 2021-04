Meli Cafe & Juice Bar

Juicing at Meli's

Meli’s juice bar offers more than 50 fresh-squesezed juice combinations. All the usual juice ingredients are available as well as unusual options like “oatmeal juice" with apples and honey; avocado paired with cabbage; and vegan juice with almonds, pecans, and soy milk. I'm partial to the green juices, so my favorite is the "Green Envy" with wheatgrass, apples, and pineapple.I’m a huge fan of brunches including (but never limited to): bacon, crispy hash browns, and home baked pastries. However, sometimes I want something green and healthy so I go to Meli’s for a wheatgrass shot with my bacon and cheese omelette.There are several Meli’s locations in Chicago , but I like the one on Wells.