Meli Cafe & Juice Bar

540 N Wells St, Chicago, IL 60654, USA
| +1 312-527-1850
Juicing at Meli's Chicago Illinois United States

Sun - Sat 7am - 3pm

Juicing at Meli's

Meli’s juice bar offers more than 50 fresh-squesezed juice combinations. All the usual juice ingredients are available as well as unusual options like “oatmeal juice" with apples and honey; avocado paired with cabbage; and vegan juice with almonds, pecans, and soy milk. I'm partial to the green juices, so my favorite is the "Green Envy" with wheatgrass, apples, and pineapple.

I’m a huge fan of brunches including (but never limited to): bacon, crispy hash browns, and home baked pastries. However, sometimes I want something green and healthy so I go to Meli’s for a wheatgrass shot with my bacon and cheese omelette.

There are several Meli’s locations in Chicago, but I like the one on Wells.
By Kaitlyn Barrett , AFAR Local Expert

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
