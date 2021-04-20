Where are you going?
Melbourne

Melbourne VIC, Australia
Unlikely Art: Graffiti Supported by the City
Another view of the sea
Unlikely Art: Graffiti Supported by the City Melbourne Australia
Another view of the sea Melbourne Australia

Unlikely Art: Graffiti Supported by the City

Melbourne is by far one of the best cities I have ever lived in! A cross between San Francisco and London, the city perfectly combines the old with the new. Many of the buildings exude an old world feel; while the coffee shops, bars, art galleries and restaurants pulse with a new world vibe.

Melbourne is the place to be for artists of any genre, but especially if graffiti is your medium. While Melbourne can boast about its National Art Gallery, Australian Centre for the Moving Image, the Aboriginal Cultural Centre, and the Centre for Contemporary Art, some of its most brilliant artistic treasures can be found on the sides of the buildings, down narrow alleyways.

What makes the street art culture of Melbourne so unique is that the city actually supports it! They encourage graffiti artists and promote their work in tourist brochures, and city informational guides.

It is a constantly changing exhibit, and the best part is you never know what you’re going to see around the next corner.

Melbourne is super easy to get around, either by foot, free shuttles, or the tram lines. Hosier lane is Melbourne’s most famous graffiti laneway, but simply wander through the alleyways of Collins and Bourke Streets and you’ll be amazed at what people can do with a can of spray-paint.
By Dezerai Seitzer

More Recommendations

antony collins
almost 7 years ago

Another view of the sea

Whilst walking down the steps to reach the enchanting blues of the ocean. I couldn't help but be drawn to the way the light way contrasting on the top of the dry grass pictured. Also with the softness of the sea and rugged rocks in the background I thought It made a fantastic picture.

