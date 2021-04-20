Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Melbourne Cricket Ground

Brunton Ave, Richmond VIC 3002, Australia
+61 3 9657 8888
A Day at A Ball Game… but not Baseball Richmond Australia
Melbourne Cricket Ground Richmond Australia
A Day at A Ball Game… but not Baseball Richmond Australia
Melbourne Cricket Ground Richmond Australia

A Day at A Ball Game… but not Baseball

Melbourne isn’t nicknamed Australia’s sporting capital without reason. The city has held the 1956 Olympic Games, 2007 Commonwealth Games and is home to some of the countries biggest sporting events.

If you can’t visit Melbourne in time for the Australian Open (January) you can still get a taste of the event when taking a tour of the Rod Laver Arena. See the players change rooms and walk onto the court and visit the Walk of Champions – a showcase of the Australian Open winners through the years.

From April to September Melbourne is divided as rival AFL (Australia Rules Football) teams take to grounds across the country, but come the summer months Australians unite to follow the national cricket team.
There is no better place to learn about Australia’s cricket and AFL history than the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) – the birthplace of AFL and home to the National Sports Museum.
By Nicole Smith

More Recommendations

Ellie Cobb
AFAR Contributor
over 5 years ago

Melbourne Cricket Ground

The MCG is not just Australia's premier sporting venue: This is hallowed ground and a site of pilgrimage for many Aussies, playing host to the country’s biggest cricket and Australian rules football matches over the past 100 years. Try to make it to a game if you can—with a capacity of over 100,000, the atmosphere can be terrific—but if that's not possible, it’s still worth taking a tour and dropping into the on-site National Sports Museum.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points