Melaleuca On Mitchell 52 Mitchell St

Darwin's Best Party Hostel Darwin is full of budget accommodation for the travelers who dare to head to the Top End, most of which are located within the confines of Mitchell Street. Melaleuca on Mitchell is one such hostel, which is where travelers flock when they're in the mood to party between days at Kakadu.



The hostel itself is well located near the bus station, grocery store, bars and restaurants. It has its own rooftop pool and bar, which is where most of the socializing goes on. Dorm rooms are clean and have ensuite bathrooms, as well as sizable lockers. Just don't think about getting much sleep while you're here!