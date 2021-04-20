Where are you going?
Mekong Eyes Cruise

Website
| +84 710 3783 586
Experiencing Indochina from the Mekong Delta Can Tho Vietnam

Cruises through the Mekong Delta offer varied introductions to Vietnam and Cambodia. Unlike other river excursions, which spend significant time motoring through wilderness, most of these trips take you through heavily populated regions where locals use waterways as another way to get around. Tours around Ho Chi Minh City spotlight some of the region’s busiest floating markets. In Cambodia, many vessels offer tuk-tuk excursions to Phnom Penh, where you can follow a guided tour through the famous temples of Angkor Wat. Some cruises, including ones from outfitter Mekong Eyes, also stop at Sambor Prei Kuk, where an oxcart ride serves as chariot for a shore excursion to Prasat Tao, Prasat Sambor, and some other temples. Between the two regions, cruises float past some of the Mekong rice fields, offering a great opportunity to get a sense of the age-old agriculture that still drives local economies today.
By Matt Villano , AFAR Local Expert

