Mei Mei Street Kitchen

Modern Asian Fusion on Wheels

Mei Mei (meaning “little sister” in Chinese), is the product of three siblings who share a passion for bringing good food to the hungry masses—literally, in a food truck. They fuse the Asian cuisine of their childhood with some modern flair and the results have won them the titles of Best Meals on Wheels by Boston Magazine, Best Food Truck by the Improper Bostonian, along with love and devotion from locals.At least a couple days a week you can find them parked in Dewey Square, across from the South Station. Stay connected via Twitter or use the StreetFood App to suss out Mei Mei's daily locations.