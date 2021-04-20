Mei Mei Street Kitchen
655 Boylston St, Boston, MA 02116, USA
| +1 617-247-1212
Photo courtesy of Mei Mei Street Kitchen, via Chris Fowler
Modern Asian Fusion on WheelsMei Mei (meaning “little sister” in Chinese), is the product of three siblings who share a passion for bringing good food to the hungry masses—literally, in a food truck. They fuse the Asian cuisine of their childhood with some modern flair and the results have won them the titles of Best Meals on Wheels by Boston Magazine, Best Food Truck by the Improper Bostonian, along with love and devotion from locals.
At least a couple days a week you can find them parked in Dewey Square, across from the South Station. Stay connected via Twitter or use the StreetFood App to suss out Mei Mei's daily locations.
almost 7 years ago
Best street food in Boston
Mei Mei Street Kitchen is chinese-american-farm-inspired food made by a trio of siblings from Brookline, Massachusetts. They source almost all of their food from nearby farms and are slowly transforming the food truck scene in Boston. Even better yet? They're opening a brick and mortar restaurant soon, so I can keep eating all their amazing food. Check out their website/facebook/twitter for daily locations of the truck, and don't miss their dumplings, amazing soups, bread pudding, and of course the Double Awesome.