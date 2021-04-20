Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Mei Mei Street Kitchen

655 Boylston St, Boston, MA 02116, USA
Website
| +1 617-247-1212
Modern Asian Fusion on Wheels Boston Massachusetts United States
Best street food in Boston Boston Massachusetts United States
Modern Asian Fusion on Wheels Boston Massachusetts United States
Best street food in Boston Boston Massachusetts United States

Modern Asian Fusion on Wheels

Mei Mei (meaning “little sister” in Chinese), is the product of three siblings who share a passion for bringing good food to the hungry masses—literally, in a food truck. They fuse the Asian cuisine of their childhood with some modern flair and the results have won them the titles of Best Meals on Wheels by Boston Magazine, Best Food Truck by the Improper Bostonian, along with love and devotion from locals.

At least a couple days a week you can find them parked in Dewey Square, across from the South Station. Stay connected via Twitter or use the StreetFood App to suss out Mei Mei's daily locations.


By Malinda Boody Nichols

More Recommendations

Stephanie Lawrence
almost 7 years ago

Best street food in Boston

Mei Mei Street Kitchen is chinese-american-farm-inspired food made by a trio of siblings from Brookline, Massachusetts. They source almost all of their food from nearby farms and are slowly transforming the food truck scene in Boston. Even better yet? They're opening a brick and mortar restaurant soon, so I can keep eating all their amazing food. Check out their website/facebook/twitter for daily locations of the truck, and don't miss their dumplings, amazing soups, bread pudding, and of course the Double Awesome.
Original xv beaon.jpg?1474838360?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points