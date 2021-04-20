Mehrangarh Fort The Fort, Sodagaran Mohalla, Jodhpur, Rajasthan 342006, India

More info Sun - Sat 9am - 5:30pm

Batman, Vanity Fair and Flying Fox @ Jodhpur Well grounded arrogance, self sufficiency and firm energy. This designation comes to my mind when Im thinking about Mehrangarh Fort @ Jodhpur. It really screams out power!

Not for nothing creators of the final Batman movie and Vanity fair chose to shoot very significant episodes there. Reese Witherspoon,sitting on the elephant back in the final episode of Vanity Fair, excitedly blinked as a cild seeing something wonderful,

colorful & big. And the greatest thing is that one can enjoy the landscape of this Asian Pearl when flying (this fort is considered as the best-kept fort in all Asia). Or more precisely, one can become a flying fox and see the fort from the cable rides.

Although Fox team have a stock full of jokes about different death cases there, one can trust the cabels! And these jokes makes you even braver.

Flying Fox is owned by 2 British guys living in Delhi. After living and "trying" India for few months, this fact gave me a confidence.

Regarding timing: I dont agree with those who say that the best timing to enjoy the ride is at sunset. In my opinion all timings are suitable for such an event. Even better if the wind is blowing from the wrong side, than in the last zip one have to sweat a bit, because only way to reach the land is with the help of hands.



I would also advice to enjoy the fort from inside. 7 months I worked in other Rajasthani fort, but during this period it did not have such a profound impact on me as a fort in Jodhpur.

