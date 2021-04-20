Where are you going?
Mega Degustation

Mendoza, Capital Department, Mendoza Province, Argentina
The Mega Degustation is part of the wine harvest festivities, which happen the last week of February celebrating the Fiesta Nacional de la Vendimia. It’s a three-day event taking place on a main street (usually Avenida Belgrano or Calle Sarmiento) in downtown Mendoza. The wine tasting starts around 8:00 PM and lasts until about midnight. Around 30 bodegas participate, and you can choose from 150 bottles of wine from standard to premium quality. If you don’t use all your tickets in one day you can bring them back the next evening.

By Nora Walsh , AFAR Contributor

