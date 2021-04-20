Medvednica Nature Park
Looming above Zagreb, the wooded Medvednica Nature Park is where outdoorsy city dwellers flock on sunny weekends. A hiking trail up Sljeme mountain takes about three hours but, once you reach the top, you can reward yourself the local way—with a bowl of bean-and-sausage stew at one of the 20 mountain huts. There’s more to Medvednica than roaming its forested slopes, however. Visitors can marvel at the Medvedgrad fortress, built in 1254; explore the Veternica cave, home to 14 protected species of bat; and, on Saturdays, take guided tours of the abandoned Zrinski mine, where silver was extracted back in the 16th century.