Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Medvednica Nature Park

Croatia
Website
Medvednica Nature Park Veljun Primorski Croatia

Medvednica Nature Park

Looming above Zagreb, the wooded Medvednica Nature Park is where outdoorsy city dwellers flock on sunny weekends. A hiking trail up Sljeme mountain takes about three hours but, once you reach the top, you can reward yourself the local way—with a bowl of bean-and-sausage stew at one of the 20 mountain huts. There’s more to Medvednica than roaming its forested slopes, however. Visitors can marvel at the Medvedgrad fortress, built in 1254; explore the Veternica cave, home to 14 protected species of bat; and, on Saturdays, take guided tours of the abandoned Zrinski mine, where silver was extracted back in the 16th century.
By Anja Mutic , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points