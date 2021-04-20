Mediterraneo
Tucked away on the rocks in Rovinj’s Old Town, this cheerful café-cum-bar offers creative drinks and a boho-chic vibe. Valentino, just a few doors down, is the pioneer of cliffside bars in the area and still worth checking out, but Mediterraneo has a slightly more offbeat, laid-back feel—and whips up excellent ginger-and-pepper G&Ts, to boot. The owners even run a travel agency and can help you book private accommodations, tours, and reservations at their Mediterraneo Secret Garden, an outdoor dining spot just outside Rovinj, set amid olive trees and vineyards.