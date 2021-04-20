Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Mediterraneo

24 Ulica Sv. Križa
Website
| +385 91 532 8357
Mediterraneo Croatia

More info

Sun - Sat 9am - 2am

Mediterraneo

Tucked away on the rocks in Rovinj’s Old Town, this cheerful café-cum-bar offers creative drinks and a boho-chic vibe. Valentino, just a few doors down, is the pioneer of cliffside bars in the area and still worth checking out, but Mediterraneo has a slightly more offbeat, laid-back feel—and whips up excellent ginger-and-pepper G&Ts, to boot. The owners even run a travel agency and can help you book private accommodations, tours, and reservations at their Mediterraneo Secret Garden, an outdoor dining spot just outside Rovinj, set amid olive trees and vineyards.
By Anja Mutic , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points