Mediterranean Kitchen Kabob's

1009 Boren Ave, Seattle, WA 98104, USA
Website
| +1 206-467-5046
For Garlic Lovers Only Seattle Washington United States

When a restaurant’s logo consists of bulbs of garlic, you can consider yourself warned. Mediterranean Kitchen uses liberal amounts of the stuff in their delectably aromatic Middle Eastern dishes. Their meals are a great value, since they include a cup of lentil soup, a green salad, and pita. The shish tawook (charbroiled chicken breast marinated in garlic, lemon, herbs and spices) is tender and juicy, with a tangy yogurt sauce and fluffy, savory lemon rice. The chicken shwarma and kabob platters are also excellent. Their original restaurant is in Bellevue, but they now have a no-frills First Hill location in Seattle that’s dangerously convenient. Stop by the Hideout art bar for happy hour before dinner — it’s just two doors down.
By Stephanie Perry , AFAR Local Expert

