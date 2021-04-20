Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament

Get the Royal Treatment at Medieval Times
When modern life gets the best of you, go back to the period of jousting tournaments, knights, and royal courts at Medieval Times Dinner and Tournament. During the elaborate show, you’ll witness heroic battles, impressive horsemanship, and stately falcons that soar through the crowd. But it’s more than just a feast for the eyes: from your ringside seats, you’ll dig into a four-course meal that includes spare ribs, roasted chicken, and a pastry—using only your hands. Whether you want to eat like an 8th-century royal guest or just need to entertain the kids for an afternoon, Medieval Times is a great way to escape the 21st century for a little while.