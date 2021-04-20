Where are you going?
Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament

2001 N Roselle Rd, Schaumburg, IL 60195, USA
Medieval Good Times for All

Harkening back to an era filled with grand castles, brave knights, epic royalty, and of course, illustrious battles, Medieval Times is guaranteed to entertain all those who cross its gated threshold—whether you take it seriously, or not. Featuring a full cast of characters, viewers are instantly drawn into the storyline as you root for your favorite knight to prevail. The royal family will make an appearance, as will the falconer, and last but not least, the mighty steeds upon which everyone rides. There is an abundance of sword play and weaponry, but fear not, the entire show is completely family friendly.

Food and drink is available, and in keeping with the true from of the times, you are even encouraged to eat with your bare hands.

By Matthew Keesecker , AFAR Local Expert

