Surfing Hot Spots
Surfing has a long and captivating history in Bali
, dating back to 1936 when Bob Koke began surfing off Kuta beach on a handmade teak surfboard. Since the 1960s there has been a pretty much constant stream of surfers coming to Bali to ride some of the most consistently excellent waves. One of the best things about surfing in Bali, apart from the warm ocean, hot sun, and cold beers at the end of the day, is the fact that there are good spots for surfers of every skill level. Double Six, Padma and parts of Kuta beach are great for beginners and are where most of the surf schools operate, but experienced surfers can also enjoy the reef break further out. Big waves are down south at Uluwatu, Padang-Padang, Bingin and Balangan as well as east in Keramas, and west at Canggu, Medewi, and Balian. Basically take your board with you wherever you go because there is always an option to surf.