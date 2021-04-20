Where are you going?
Medellin

Medellin, Antioquia, Colombia
Grab a Colombian coffee Medellin Colombia

Grab a Colombian coffee

The rumors you have been hearing are true: Colombian coffee is sumptuous, robust and highly addictive. And Medellín is the perfect place to explore its culture. Dotted around the city are the iconic maroon canopies representing Juan Valdez coffee shops. Here, the rich aroma of fine arabica coffee beans swirl around the senses, while coffee lovers relax in the luxurious surroundings. Locally owned cafes are also worth trying especially in the upper reaches of Parque Lleras where many expats take their laptops for work. Otherwise become a real paisa and grab a tinto (black coffee) from the street.
By Simon Willis , AFAR Local Expert

