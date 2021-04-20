Medellin Medellin, Antioquia, Colombia

Let your hair down during the festive season If you are lucky enough to be in Medellin for the festive season, you will not be left wanting for entertainment. During December the city is lit up with one of the most expansive light displays in South America known as El Alumbrado. One section of the river, which splits the city, is lavishly illuminated to a different theme each year and attracts hoards of starry-eyed visitors every night. Dozens of parks are also decorated, the main street La Playa downtown is festooned with lights, and live music performances are a regular occurrence. Also watch out for Día de las Velitas (Day of the little Candles) on December 7, when almost every street, doorstep and balcony is lit up by flickering flames.