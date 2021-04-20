Where are you going?
Medellin

Medellin, Antioquia, Colombia
A city of innovation Medellin Colombia

A city of innovation

While parts of Medellin thrive with high-class restaurants, swanky hotels and luxury shopping centers, there is another side to the city. Vastly underprivileged areas scale the mountains of the city and are desperately deprived and often extremely dangerous. To get a closer look the cable car at the northern end of the metro line passes over one section where you can see residents getting on with their daily lives. For those with local friends to guide them, a trip to either the outside escalators in Comuna 13 or the magnificent dome-shaped ‘Spain’ library in the Santa Domingo neighborhood is evidence of recent developments in these underprivileged areas.
By Simon Willis , AFAR Local Expert

