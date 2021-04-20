Where are you going?
Medellin

Medellin, Antioquia, Colombia
Frolic at the Feria de las Flores Medellin Colombia

Frolic at the Feria de las Flores

Medellín is not one to hold back when it comes to partying and entertainment, but certain times of the year further accentuate this indulgence. The Feria de las Flores (Festival of the Flowers) is one of the most attended and renowned festivals in Colombia. Held every August this week-long event paints the city in exhibitions of wonderful exotic flowers. Residents, from the young to the elderly, of the nearby town Santa Elena carry giant, colorful wreaths down to the city on their backs. Live music, car exhibitions and parades are other highlights.

By Simon Willis , AFAR Local Expert

