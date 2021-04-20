Meadowlark Botanical Gardens
9750 Meadowlark Gardens Ct, Vienna, VA 22182, USA
| +1 703-255-3631
More info
Sun - Sat 10am - 4:30pm
Solace in the Korean Bell GardenOnce the farm of a prominent economist and social historian, Dr. Gardiner Means and Dr. Carolyn Ware, Meadowlark is Northern Virginia's largest botanical garden. Located In the Washington, D.C. suburb of Vienna, VA, explore and meander through 95 acres of ornamental plants and trees, including those native to the Potomac River Valley region.
My late Friday afternoon stroll had me go by the Crabapple Collection, the Crape Myrtle Garden, then over Lake Gardiner going past the Spiral Mound and Toddler's Tea Garden, around the Great Lawn and Lake Caroline amidst Japanese Cherry Blossoms, and ending at my favorite area, the Korean Bell Garden.
Funded by the Korean American Cultural Committee, it is the first public Korean bell garden in the US and features more than 100 trees and shrubs native to Korea, stone pagodas, carved statues, totem poles, and the massive three-ton Peace and Harmony Bell. Built completely by hand, it is marked with the ten Korean symbols of longevity (sun, mountain, water, cloud, stone, pine tree, white crane, turtle, bamboo, and deer) as well as the rose of Sharon (flower of Korea) and the dogwood (flower of Virginia).