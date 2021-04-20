Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Meadow Vista Honey Wines

3975 June Springs Rd
Website
| +1 250-862-2337
Meadow Vista Meadery: Honey Wines in Kelowna Kelowna Canada

More info

Sun - Sat 10am - 5pm

Meadow Vista Meadery: Honey Wines in Kelowna

I begin the Spring Okanagan Wine Fest at an unorthodox winery that uses mead to create wine. But what is unorthodox today is actually an ancient tradition being carried on by meaderies throughout the world.

Meadow Vista Winery is one of two Okanagan meaderies producing honey wines. Having never tried a mead/honey wine before I didn’t know what to expect. But Judie Barta, founder and “Queen Bee” of Meadow Vista kindly took 8 bewildered guests by the hand during the Mead 101 event.

Mead, if you don’t remember your Medieval history, is an alcoholic beverage made by fermenting honey with water. Sounds pretty simple, but add different types of honey, stone fruits such as apricots, cherries or grapes and you’ve created a complex honey wine that could hold its own against any grape wine.

But what really made this Spring Okanagan Wine Fest event all the more special was Judie offering us all a taste of a ten year old mead she had made before starting her journey in 2009. Judie illustrated her struggle to us all, having been shut down and left to find an investor in order to arrive where she has established herself today; At the splendid natural setting just 15 minutes from the bustling city. We toasted to the new beginning of Meadow Vista and to the bees!

Look out for summertime Bocce on Fridays and upcoming cellar dinners among other events held here throughout the year.
By Murissa Shalapata , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points