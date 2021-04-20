ME London
336-337 The Strand
| +44 20 7395 3400
Raise a Glass to the Top of ME LondonFinding a neighborhood pub to call your own is one way to feel at home in London. But, if you’re thinking that your daily afternoon drink has to be surrounded by the typical dark-wooded scenery, your brainstorm needs a serious – and literal – boost.
Take the elevator at the sleek ME London from the ground floor to the Radio Rooftop Bar, and place your order at a seat overlooking the city. Located on the Strand, the views from the bar’s balcony stretch from the Shard to Big Ben, and the only thing that can obstruct your panorama is the top of your glass during a swig. Order a sweet cocktail with a few tapas, and stick around to hear the DJ spin some tunes.