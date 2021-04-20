Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

MDA Guam

1
Website
| +1 671-472-6321
Scuba Diving in the Marianas Islands Asan Guam

More info

Sat, Sun 7:30am - 6pm
Mon - Fri 8am - 6pm

Scuba Diving in the Marianas Islands

The Marianas Islands offer some of the best scuba diving in the world. Get your feet wet at MDA Guam, a PADI-certified dive center located in Piti, Guam.

The waters around Guam are gloriously diverse. You’ll find vibrant marine life and more than 200 varieties of coral, as well as a number of sunken planes and shipwrecks from World War II. There are also walk-in reef dives from the beach just across the street.

Don’t know how to dive? MDA’s all-inclusive scuba certification classes are some of the cheapest out there, at just $169.

By Jessica Marati , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points