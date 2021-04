Open Space

One of Park City 's best attributes is its devotion to preserving open space. The city, in partnership with Summit Land Conservancy, has saved over 6,000 acres from development, and local citizens have bonded $62 million toward the cause. The iconic "White Barn," a.k.a. McPolin Farm, is one such gem - the historic building is preserved for city events, and the surrounding 115 acres are open with mostly paved trails for biking, walking, and cross-country skiing.