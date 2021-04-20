Where are you going?
McMahon Stadium

1817 Crowchild Trail NW, Calgary, AB T2M 4R6, Canada
Website
| +1 403-282-2044
Football with the Family Calgary Canada

Football with the Family

While Canada might be a hockey nation, in Calgary from June to November football is king. The Calgary Stampeders’ proximity to their rivals, the unfortunately named (and, subjectively, weaker) Edmonton Eskimos makes for plenty of controversy. Games at McMahon Stadium attract large crowds of extremely enthusiastic fans. If you have kids in tow, sit in the Family Fun Zone, where you’ll have help keeping them entertained. Any seat offers a great view of the post-touchdown fireworks, and if Ralph the Dog (the team’s mascot) has a good arm, you could go home with one of the mini-footballs he throws into the crowd. Bring a cushion, and, in colder months, a mug of hot chocolate.

By Amie Watson , AFAR Local Expert

