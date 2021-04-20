Where are you going?
McIntyre's Books

2000 Fearrington Village Ctr
Website
| +1 919-542-3030
Pittsboro North Carolina United States

Sun 10am - 5pm
Mon - Sat 10am - 6pm

Best and Last Independent Book Store In NC

The photo is of the entrance into McIntyre's mystery room. Filled with mystery novels, posters and crime scene tape.
If you like books in your hand, visit here. The staff and their personal recommendations are worth the trip. I liked the handwritten noted tucked into many of the books on their shelves. They have an excellent choice of books covering travel in the south. And who would have thought of doing a cookbook for southern funerals?

Too bad there aren't any other book stores like this where I live, much less in North Carolina.

It's next to the Fearington Inn which is worth a trip in itself. Just 7 miles from Chapel Hill.
By Jack MacDonough , AFAR Local Expert

