MC Kitchen

4141 NE 2nd Ave #101A, Miami, FL 33137, USA
Website
| +1 305-456-9948
Mon - Thur 12pm - 10pm
Fri, Sat 11am - 11pm

MC Kitchen

“At MC Kitchen, the menu is Italian, and the interiors are very stylish, with white tablecloths and a 3-D mural of an airplane and birds on the main wall. All of the salads are great for lunch. If I’m here for dinner, I always order the poulet rouge.” —Craig Robins

This appeared in the November/December 2013 issue. Read more about Craig Robins’ Miami neighborhood.
By Afar Magazine

GiAnna Wyatt
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Healthy Italian in Miami's Design District

At MC Kitchen in Miami's up-and-coming Design District, Chef Dena Marino combines local, seasonal, modern Italian cuisine into a diverse menu of fresh, sustainable meals and creative cocktails.

The expansive dining room is spacious, with white orchids on soft white tablecloths and a wall sculpture of flittering yellow butterflies against wooden bases.

The cocktail menu features fresh herbs and spices mixed with a variety of fresh syrups and squeezed juices. There's also a novel-sized wine list featuring a large Italian selection.

Menu selections include Italian favorites, but also features a few healthy twists and turns. Be sure to try any seafood dish on the menu, it's super fresh and very flavorful.



