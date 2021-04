At MC Kitchen in Miami 's up-and-coming Design District, Chef Dena Marino combines local, seasonal, modern Italian cuisine into a diverse menu of fresh, sustainable meals and creative cocktails.The expansive dining room is spacious, with white orchids on soft white tablecloths and a wall sculpture of flittering yellow butterflies against wooden bases.The cocktail menu features fresh herbs and spices mixed with a variety of fresh syrups and squeezed juices. There's also a novel-sized wine list featuring a large Italian selection.Menu selections include Italian favorites, but also features a few healthy twists and turns. Be sure to try any seafood dish on the menu, it's super fresh and very flavorful.