MBargo Club
Jl. Raya Legian, Kuta, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, Indonesia
+62 361 756280
Photo courtesy of MBarGo
Hit the Dance Floor at MBarGoThis venue has closed.
MBarGo has been an established party place for the Kuta crowd since 2004. It has 2 floors with 2 different DJs playing a variety of music from house to R n'B. MBarGo welcomes a mixed crowd of locals and tourists and everyone gets on the dance floor at some point in the night. MBarGo is on Jalan Legian and is open from 10pm until 4am every night.