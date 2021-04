mbar Mannerheimintie 22-24, 00100 Helsinki, Finland

Helsinki's Best Patio Bar If there's one bar in Helsinki that's an absolute must-see, it's the ever-popular "mbar." Every summer, the patio bar opens up to thousands of Helsinki locals who enjoy local brews and cocktails every afternoon and evening.



Located steps from Helsinki's main train station, the mbar is conveniently located in a public plaza which also hosts markets.