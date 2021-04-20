Where are you going?
MB Post

1142 Manhattan Ave, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266, USA
Website
| +1 310-545-5405
Deliciousness Delivered in Manhattan Beach Manhattan Beach California United States

More info

Sun 10am - 10pm
Mon - Thur 5pm - 10pm
Fri 11:30am - 10:30pm
Sat 10am - 10:30pm

The seasonal small-plates sharing menu at M.B. Post brings out the social side of dining. Upon entering, the liveliness wraps you in a friendly bear hug. The decorative accents pay tribute to the space’s post office past and are as thoughtful as the ingredients in each dish. From the pop of the candied ginger in the granola parfait to the lemony freshness of the Belly Button lox bagel, each bite has a distinct flavorful burst. The drink selections, whether cocktails or tea, are as just as carefully crafted and even the most basic breakfast item, biscuits, are transformed into a delicious must-have plate of its own.
By Susan Mason , AFAR Local Expert

