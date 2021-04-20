Deliciousness Delivered in Manhattan Beach
The seasonal small-plates sharing menu at M.B. Post brings out the social side of dining. Upon entering, the liveliness wraps you in a friendly bear hug. The decorative accents pay tribute to the space’s post office past and are as thoughtful as the ingredients in each dish. From the pop of the candied ginger in the granola parfait to the lemony freshness of the Belly Button lox bagel, each bite has a distinct flavorful burst. The drink selections, whether cocktails or tea, are as just as carefully crafted and even the most basic breakfast item, biscuits, are transformed into a delicious must-have plate of its own.