Mayo Performing Arts Center

100 South St
Website
| +1 973-539-8008
Morristown's Cultural Hub Morristown New Jersey United States

More info

Mon - Sat 10am - 6pm

Morristown may be small, with a population under 20,000, but it attracts some big talent.

This fall and winter, Morristown's premier arts venue, Mayo Performing Arts Center, will host nationally and internationally renowned performers from a variety of musical, comedic, literary—and even culinary—genres. Bill Cosby and David Sedaris take the stage in October, while Mario Batali's on the menu for November. Musical guests this fall and winter include Paul Anka, Styx, and The Charlie Daniels Band, as well as some classical performers and orchestral groups.

By Julie Schwietert Collazo , AFAR Local Expert

