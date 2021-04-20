Mayo Performing Arts Center
100 South St
| +1 973-539-8008
Mon - Sat 10am - 6pm
Morristown's Cultural HubMorristown may be small, with a population under 20,000, but it attracts some big talent.
This fall and winter, Morristown's premier arts venue, Mayo Performing Arts Center, will host nationally and internationally renowned performers from a variety of musical, comedic, literary—and even culinary—genres. Bill Cosby and David Sedaris take the stage in October, while Mario Batali's on the menu for November. Musical guests this fall and winter include Paul Anka, Styx, and The Charlie Daniels Band, as well as some classical performers and orchestral groups.