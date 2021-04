Mojitos and More on Magazine Street

After I had finished my shopping in the charming boutiques on Magazine Street, I came to Mayas for their famous mojitos, then decided to stay for dinner. It was early enough that the sidewalks were still uncrowded and I was able to sit outside at one of the few outdoor tables. I was rewarded with one of the best dining experiences I've ever had. Highlights were the crab cake tostadas (pictured) and yuca frita. The mojito was as delicious as advertised. New Orleans visitors: ride the St. Charles Avenue streetcar out of the French Quarter and you can hop off and walk to Magazine Street.