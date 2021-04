Mayahuel: Tequila Museum and Restaurant

Mayahuel on the Kay in downtown Sacramento is not only an exquisite Mexican food restaurant but it's also a Tequila Museum in its own right. Selling more than 60 tequilas with tequila sommeliers to help you choose, there are tequilas for all tastes and wallets. A house special called "si sabe Mexico " features watermelon aqua fresco, a few other secret ingredients, and of course tequila. I could have stayed there all day!