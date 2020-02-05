Maya Ubud Resort & Spa

Stay at Maya Ubud

After weeks of exhilarating, yet exhausting travel through Indonesia, I recommend pampering yourself at the end of the journey at a place like Maya Ubud. The resort is set seamlessly among the lush jungles and rice terraced slopes of Bali, near the town of Ubud. Maya Ubud's tranquil grounds accompany the massages and poolside lounging perfectly, so all your aches and pains melt away. Although it is tough to pry away from the beautiful gardens and multiple infinity pools, Ubud offers many attractions just minutes away. Ubud is the scene of gorgeous hindu temples, Balinese dance performances, walks through the mind blowing rice terraces and dynamite cuisine. If that's not enough, the nearby rivers and volcano allow you to indulge in more intense activities, such as white water rafting and predawn treks to the volcanic summit.