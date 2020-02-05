Maya Ubud Resort & Spa
Jl. Gn. Sari, Peliatan, Kecamatan Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
+62 361 977888
A Relaxing Rainforest RetreatMake sure to check everything off your to-do list before staying at Maya Ubud Resort & Spa because you'll immediately melt into the landscape and never want to leave. The tiered layout and minimal design seamlessly intertwine with the jungle treetops and rice field horizon. Even if you only have one day, it can be transformative. Start the morning with free yoga in the open-air studio, stroll the trails past herb gardens and waterfalls, lounge with a friendly frog or two at one of the infinity pools, and end the evening with a Balinese massage set to the sounds of the rushing river below. Repeat.
over 5 years ago
Stay at Maya Ubud
After weeks of exhilarating, yet exhausting travel through Indonesia, I recommend pampering yourself at the end of the journey at a place like Maya Ubud. The resort is set seamlessly among the lush jungles and rice terraced slopes of Bali, near the town of Ubud. Maya Ubud's tranquil grounds accompany the massages and poolside lounging perfectly, so all your aches and pains melt away. Although it is tough to pry away from the beautiful gardens and multiple infinity pools, Ubud offers many attractions just minutes away. Ubud is the scene of gorgeous hindu temples, Balinese dance performances, walks through the mind blowing rice terraces and dynamite cuisine. If that's not enough, the nearby rivers and volcano allow you to indulge in more intense activities, such as white water rafting and predawn treks to the volcanic summit.
AFAR Local Expert
over 5 years ago
Tranquility and Luxury
The Spa at the Maya Resort in Ubud is one of the most tranquil places I've been. It's tucked back in a village just a few minutes to the east of Ubud but seems like a million miles from anywhere. As well as the usual massages they offer some fantastic scrubs like the Chocolate Body Mask and Citrus Body Polish. Both are mouthwatering. They use both imported and local products in the spa so and are great at explaining the properties of each ingredient they use. Check their website for special offers. www.mayaubud.com