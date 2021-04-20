Maya Star
1508 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704, USA
| +1 512-912-1475
More info
Sun 10am - 7pm
Mon - Wed 10am - 8:30pm
Thur - Sat 10am - 9pm
Men BewareMen, I will warn you. Your girlfriend, wife, or significant other can spend hours (and hundreds of dollars!) in this hip, women's boutique called Maya Star!
To be honest, I also like going in there. Their merchandise is incredible, and includes everything from home decor and accessories to jewelry and fine clothing and shoes. Women simply love this store, and for good reason.
The good news is that not everything in the store is hard on the pocketbook, as they always have a sale and also sell many items that fall in the middle-of-the-road as far as prices go.