Maya Key Private Island

Sandy Bay, Honduras
Website
| +504 2407-2244
Discover a Private Island Filled with Exotic Animals Sandy Bay Honduras

More info

Sun - Sat 6am - 10pm

Maya Key Island is a special place: a private island just off the island of Roatan, Honduras, it is privately owned and funded and serves as a sanctuary for rescued and donated animals that are local to Honduras, like the macaw and the jaguar.

Just a 3 minute ferry from the port at Roatan and our first stop on board the Navigator of the Seas, you can come out to Maya Key for some interactive animal experiences, as well as white sand beaches with crystal clear waters and a day of swimming, tropical drinks and fun.

No one lives on Maya Key- it is truly a home for these animals and for their conservation, so all employees commute daily and there are no hotels. It makes for an excellent day trip!
By Ashley Castle Pittman , AFAR Ambassador

