Hotel Vier Jahrszeiten Kempinski

17 Maximilianstraße
Website
Lxurious Stay at Hotel Vier Jahrszeiten Kempinski Munich Germany
Lxurious Stay at Hotel Vier Jahrszeiten Kempinski

You know you're in good hands when a five start hotel defines luxury as "... anticipating your wishes before you've spoken…"

Located in the centre of Munich on the chic Maximilanstrasse, the heart of the city is at your doorstep, as is luxury shopping.

Despite all that, you'll definitely want to make time for the wellness sanctum. Choose from the spacious pool, the steam bath, or the sauna - with access to its own rooftop terrace.
By Laurel Robbins , AFAR Local Expert

